Rupsha bridge blocked as protests continue against KMP commissioner

Protesters demanding the removal of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Commissioner Md Zulfikar Ali Haider blocked the toll plaza of the Khan Jahan Ali Bridge (Rupsha Bridge) in Khulna for nearly two hours this afternoon.

The demonstration, which began around 4:00pm under the banner of "Conscious Students and Citizens," saw participation from a large number of BNP leaders and activists from Rupsha upazila, as well as a faction of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD).

Due to the blockade, hundreds of vehicles, including buses, trucks, and private cars, were stuck in both directions, with tailbacks stretching over 1.5 kilometres from the toll plaza towards Kudir Bot Tola and along the Rupsha-Mongla highway.

BNP activists began gathering near the toll plaza around 3:30pm.

District BNP Joint Convener Molla Khairul Islam was seen giving instructions before the protest officially began at 4:00pm, led by Sajjadul Islam Azad and others from the student movement.

Senior BNP leaders left shortly after the blockade was enforced, according to witnesses.

Using loudspeakers mounted on battery-run three-wheelers, protesters chanted slogans such as "Zulfikar is a dictator" and "We have shed blood, we are ready to shed more".

No law-enforcing officers were near the toll plaza during the protest.

Protests calling for the commissioner's removal have been ongoing since last Wednesday, led primarily by SAD and the BNP's youth and volunteer wings.

Last night, the protesters announced the toll plaza blockade.

However, on the same day, seven allied organisations, including another faction of SAD, withdrew from the agitation, claiming in a press conference that the movement had become influenced by "vested interests".

Sajjadul, a protest leader, said, "We were compelled to enforce this blockade as neither the home adviser nor the IGP took any initiative regarding our demands."

Sajidul Islam Bappy, Khulna district member secretary of SAD, added, "Considering public suffering, we have ended today's programme by issuing an ultimatum. We are giving the IGP 24 hours to act. Otherwise, we will block roads in front of all educational institutions in the city on Thursday from 11:00am to 1:00pm."

He also warned of a full-scale blockade of roads, railways, and waterways beginning Sunday if demands remain unmet.

The blockade today was called off around 5:30pm.

The demonstration stems from an incident last Tuesday when locals in the Khan Jahan Ali Police Station of Khulna city area detained Sub-Inspector (SI) Sukanta Das and handed him over to police after allegedly assaulting him.

However, police later released him, sparking outrage among the protesters.

The students allege that Sukanta was released due to the direct intervention of Commissioner Zulfikar and several other senior officers.

However, police had later arrested Sukanta and sent him to jail.