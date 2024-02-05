Rupayan Group chairman relieved of charges

A Dhaka court yesterday relieved Mukul Liakat Ali Khan alias Mukul, chairman of Rupayan Group, from the charges in a case filed over a devastating fire that ripped through the 22-storey FR Tower in the capital's Banani in 2019.

The latest development came as the Police Bureau of Investigation did not find any involvement of Mukul, now out on bail, during the probe.

However, PBI found involvement of land owner SMHI Faruque and seven others in the incident that killed 26 people and injured some 70 on March 28, 2019.

Based on the probe report submitted on January 30, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam accepted the charges against Faruque and seven other accused in the case.

Of the accused, Faruque, Tasvir Ul Islam, one of the owners of FR Tower, and Syed Aminur Rahman, treasurer of FR Tower, all now out on bail, were present at the court.

The court issued arrest warrants against five others as they were shown fugitives in the charge sheet. It also directed the officer-in-charge of Banani Police Station to submit by March 12 the progress report on execution of the arrest warrants.