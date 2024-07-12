Rule of law to prevail in country: law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq today said only the rule of law would prevail in the country and all should look for solutions to every problem in a legal way.

"If the quota reform protesters want to raise their arguments in court, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has said it would listen. After that, there should be no movement anymore, there should be no arguments. Only the rule of law would prevail in the country," the minister told a function in Kasba upazila auditorium in Brahmanbaria.

Anisul said now the movement has become an issue-less one and urged the students not to take to the street without any reason.

Calling upon the students to return to their classrooms, the law minister said if they have something to say, they can raise their points at the Appellate Division on August 7.