Ruhul Amin removed from Khatib post

Religious Affairs Ministry has removed Mufti Md Ruhul Amin from the post of Khatib of Baitul Mukarram.

"Ruhul Amin has been dismissed following due process," said a ministry press release yesterday.

Islamic Foundation sources said Ruhul Amin had been absent from the national mosque since the fall of Awami League government on August 5. He went to the mosque last Friday to lead the Juma prayers.

A section of people refused to offer prayers led by him, resulting in a clash between two groups. More than 50 people were injured after the clash broke out.

A three-member probe committee was formed, according to the ministry.

One Hafez Mawlana Mohammad Ziaur Rahman filed a case with Paltan Police Station Saturday, accusing 54 individuals and 500-600 unnamed persons.