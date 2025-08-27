Bangladesh
Ruet students block Dhaka-Rajshahi highway

Wed Aug 27, 2025 06:12 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 27, 2025 06:18 PM
Photo: Shohanur Rahman Rafi

Students of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (Ruet) blocked the Dhaka-Rajshahi highway at Talaimari intersection of the city this afternoon, protesting police action against demonstrating students in Dhaka.

The blockade began around 3:00pm as part of their ongoing programme.

Their demands are: diploma engineers must not be allowed to use the title of engineer, diploma engineers should not be promoted to the ninth grade, and only graduate engineers should be allowed to enter the 10th grade jobs.

"For the last six months, we have been carrying out a peaceful movement with our three-point demand. Against this backdrop, a programme was held in Shahbagh today, where police suddenly and unjustifiably attacked students. They used sound grenades, tear shells and batons on them," said Fahim Ahmed Habib, a Ruet student taking part in the protest.

"We never expected such behaviour from the interim government. Our programme will continue until our demands are met," he added.

