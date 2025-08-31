Rucsu polls: Shibir, SAD activists lock into scuffle with JCD men at RU

Rajshahi University (RU) witnessed heightened tensions today as student organisations clashed over the upcoming central student union (Rucsu) election and the exclusion of first-year students from the voter list.

The unrest began at 9:30am with a sit-in staged by activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) outside the Rucsu treasurer's office, demanding inclusion of first year students (session 2024-25) in the voter list.

At 10:10am, they entered the office, vandalised a chair and overturned a table set for nomination paper distribution, and later padlocked the office, sources at the campus said.

By 11:00am, members of Islami Chhatra Shibir, Students Against Discrimination, and some other student groups started protest against the JCD in phases, leading to repeated scuffles.

At least six students were reportedly injured.

Around 1:15pm, Salauddin Ammar, former coordinator of Students Against Discrimination, along with several general students, forcibly entered the treasurer's office and occupied it.

Moments later, JCD activists regrouped and regained control of the entrance.

As of filing this report, leaders and supporters from both sides remain inside the office, while others continue chanting slogans outside.

At 1:30pm, Shibir activists entered the office to collect nomination papers, further intensifying the standoff. By 2:00pm, they had obtained their documents, coinciding with the official start of nomination paper distribution.

RU Proctor Professor Mahbubur Rahman and Student Adviser Associate Professor Amirul Islam arrived at the scene around 12:30pm but were unable to persuade the protesters to vacate the premises.

Speaking to The Daily Star, RU Chhatra Dal President Sultan Ahmed Rahi said, "We have long been urging the administration not to conduct the election at their whim. But they are trying to impose their own decisions, and we are protesting that. We did not commit any vandalism, we only moved a table aside. Until our demands are met, we will continue our sit-in."

Chief Election Commissioner of Rucsu, Professor F Nazrul Islam, said, "When the election schedule was announced, the current first-year students were not yet enrolled at the university. Therefore, they cannot be included as voters this time. They will get the right to vote in the next election."