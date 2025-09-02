Bangladesh
RU Correspondent
Tue Sep 2, 2025 05:54 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 2, 2025 06:13 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rucsu polls: First year students get voting, candidacy rights

Tue Sep 2, 2025 05:54 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 2, 2025 06:13 PM
Decision comes after demands from student bodies; updated voter list to be published tonight
RU Correspondent
Tue Sep 2, 2025 05:54 PM Last update on: Tue Sep 2, 2025 06:13 PM
Photo: Nur Ahsan Mridul

First-year students from the 2024-25 academic session can now vote and contest in the Rajshahi University Central Students' Union (Rucsu) election.

Chief Election Commissioner of Rucsu, Prof F Nazrul Islam, confirmed the development this afternoon. The updated voter list, incorporating the newly admitted students, will be published tonight.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Aspiring first-year candidates must submit nomination papers by tomorrow, complying with the revised deadline of nomination paper submission.

Speaking at a press conference at the Rucsu treasurer's office earlier in the day, Prof Nazrul said, "There have been various demands regarding the inclusion of first-year students. After holding discussions with all student organisations and candidates, and considering their opinions, we decided to include them. However, the election will still be held on September 25 as scheduled."

Voting will be held on September 25 from 9:00am to 4:00pm at all academic buildings of the university, with results to be announced the same day.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক
|অর্থনীতি

দেড় মাসে বাজার থেকে প্রায় ১ বিলিয়ন ডলার কিনেছে বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক

অর্থনীতিবিদদের মতে, ডলার দুর্বল হলে রেমিট্যান্স ও রপ্তানি ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত হতে পারে।

২৫ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাতক্ষীরায় খুঁটিতে বেঁধে মারধরের অভিযোগে বিএনপি নেতা গ্রেপ্তার

এইমাত্র