Rucsu polls: First year students get voting, candidacy rights

Decision comes after demands from student bodies; updated voter list to be published tonight

First-year students from the 2024-25 academic session can now vote and contest in the Rajshahi University Central Students' Union (Rucsu) election.

Chief Election Commissioner of Rucsu, Prof F Nazrul Islam, confirmed the development this afternoon. The updated voter list, incorporating the newly admitted students, will be published tonight.

Aspiring first-year candidates must submit nomination papers by tomorrow, complying with the revised deadline of nomination paper submission.

Speaking at a press conference at the Rucsu treasurer's office earlier in the day, Prof Nazrul said, "There have been various demands regarding the inclusion of first-year students. After holding discussions with all student organisations and candidates, and considering their opinions, we decided to include them. However, the election will still be held on September 25 as scheduled."

Voting will be held on September 25 from 9:00am to 4:00pm at all academic buildings of the university, with results to be announced the same day.