Rucsu polls: 466 nomination papers collected on last day of form distribution

Mandatory dope test samples can be submitted until tomorrow morning

On the last day of nomination form distribution, 466 students collected nomination papers for 23 posts in the upcoming Rajshahi University Central Students' Union (Rucsu).

In the Senate student representative election, 84 aspirants are contesting for five posts. Meanwhile, 754 candidates have collected nomination forms for different positions in the unions of 17 residential halls.

Chief Election Commissioner of Rucsu, Prof F Nazrul Islam, disclosed the figures this afternoon.

The university conducted mandatory dope tests on candidates from August 27. So far, 841 students have given samples at the medical centre, its head Dr Mafruha Siddika Lipi said.

Despite the deadline for providing samples being set today, new candidates will be allowed to submit theirs by 9:00am tomorrow.

"We extended the time several times to ensure maximum participation. But today was the last date for distributing nomination forms. There will be no further extension," Prof Nazrul said, addressing the extension of the deadline.

The nomination forms have to be submitted to the authority between September 4 and 7.