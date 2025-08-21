Rucsu chief election commissioner appointed as PSC member

The interim government has appointed Professor M Amzad Hossain, chief election commissioner of the Rajshahi University Central Students' Union (Rucsu), as a member of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC).

The appointment was confirmed through a notification issued yesterday undersigned by Abu Saleh Md Mahfuzul Alam, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration.

However, the decision has raised uncertainty over whether Prof Amzad can continue to serve as Rucsu's chief election commissioner.

He told The Daily Star that he first learned of the appointment from media reports. "I will now discuss the next steps with the university administration," he said.

The RU students have expressed concern over the future of the polls, after the distribution of nomination papers, scheduled for yesterday was postponed due to "unavoidable reasons."

While the commission insisted that no political influence was behind the delay, doubts have intensified over whether the Rucsu election, slated for September 15, will go ahead as planned.

Professor Iftekharul Alam Masud, registrar of the university, said Prof Amzad may continue in his current role until he takes oath and assumes office as a PSC member. The administration would decide on the matter soon, he added.

As per the previously announced schedule, nomination papers are to be distributed from August 24 to 26 and submitted between August 27 and 28. Scrutiny is set for August 31 and September 1, followed by the publication of the preliminary candidate list on September 2.

Candidates may withdraw their nomination papers on September 3, with the final list to be released on September 4.

Voting is scheduled to take place at the residential halls on September 15, from 9:00am to 4:00pm, with counting and results to be announced the same day.