Rubaiul Murshed honoured as ‘Kindness Champion’

Tue Dec 12, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Dec 11, 2023 11:55 PM

Dr Rubaiul Murshed, founding chairperson of Shomman Foundation, has been honoured as a "Kindness Champion" by "World Kindness Movement".

In a press release, the organisation said Unesco MGIEP and World Kindness Movement have been closely collaborating on #KindnessMatters Global Campaign. World Kindness Movement introduced the inaugural Kindness Champions, with Dr Rubaiul Murshed among the honorees.

As a physician, hospital management expert, and writer in The Daily Star since 1999, Dr Murshed's dedication to promoting kindness and making the world a better place has earned him this recognition. Currently, he has been doing extensive research on kindness, happiness and psychological well-being.

The Movement is a coalition of nations' kindness NGOs with the mission to inspire individuals towards greater kindness and connect nations to create a kinder world.

