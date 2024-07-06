RU teachers' association boycotts founding anniv programme

Rajshahi University Teachers' Association has decided not to participate in today's events marking the university's founding anniversary, in protest of the government's decision to implement the Universal Pension Scheme (UPS).

Since July 01, teachers and employees have gone on an indefinite strike in most of the public universities in the country demanding the reinstatement of the previous pension facilities instead of the newly introduced UPS.

Rajshahi University (RU) celebrates its founding anniversary on July 6 every year.

RU Teachers' Association's President Prof Habibur Rahman confirmed the matter last night.

"Since we are in a movement, we have called all the teachers on behalf of the association not to participate in the anniversary ceremony. If any teacher still participates, we will discuss it in the association meeting," he said,

According to university sources, the celebration programme was inaugurated today by hoisting the national flag and playing the national anthem in front of the Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam administration building at 10:05am.

A scheduled cultural programme has been postponed due to the non-participation of teachers.

Sultan-ul-Islam, vice-chancellor of the university, said the anniversary programme will be held as scheduled.