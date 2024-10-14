Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 14, 2024 04:41 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 14, 2024 04:43 PM

Bangladesh

RU teacher suspended after committee finds sexual harassment allegations true

Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 14, 2024 04:41 PM
Rajshahi university
The entrance of Rajshahi University. File photo

Sadiqul Islam, Associate Professor of the Department of Law at Rajshahi University (RU), has been temporarily suspended by the authorities after allegations of sexual harassment were proven in an internal investigation.

The university's Registrar, Sheikh Saad Ahmed, confirmed the decision today.

Sheikh Saad said that the university administration has decided to suspend Sadiqul Islam from his duties until the final investigation report is available.

Further action will be determined based on the report, but until then, he remains suspended from all university activities, he said.

During the 533rd syndicate meeting of the university held on September 24, the accused professor was temporarily relieved of all academic and administrative responsibilities.

Notably, Sadiqul had been appointed as the Administrator of the RU Legal Cell on May 7, 2024.

