RU teacher suspended for 5 years

A Rajshahi University teacher was relieved of all academic duties yesterday over harassing female students.

Hafizur Rahman, associate professor at the university's Islamic studies department has been suspended for five years, effective immediately, said the department chair Prof Md Ashraf-uz-Zaman.

According to him, students of the department formed a human chain in front of the university's central library on Monday, accusing Hafizur of forcing students to remove their hijabs in classroom. They also alleged him of harassing several female students on social media.

A written complaint was also filed with the department in this regard, following which the academic committee decided to suspend Hafizur.

Asked why a probe committee was not formed to investigate the allegations, the chairman said the accused had admitted to the allegations against him. So, it was not necessary.

"The issue will be presented in the upcoming syndicate meeting for further action," he added.

Meanwhile The Daily Star has failed to contact Hafizur despite repeated attempts since Monday.