Bangladesh
RU Correspondent
Tue Sep 3, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

RU teacher Mustak Ahmed suspended

RU Correspondent
Tue Sep 3, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 12:00 AM

Rajshahi University Professor Mustak Ahmed of the Mass Communication and Journalism Department has been suspended from all academic activities.

The decision came following a meeting of the department's faculty members yesterday, confirmed department chairman Prof Mozammel Hossain Bokul.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On Sunday, MCJ students demanded Prof Mustak's removal, accusing him of sexual harassment, financial misconduct, academic irregularities, corruption, and inciting violence during a mass movement.

They submitted a formal complaint to the university registrar, with copies sent to the vice-chancellor and the department.

Faculty members unanimously backed the students.

"We have suspended him from all academic activities until the university administration makes a decision based on the students' complaint. Since we lack the authority to remove him [permanently], we must wait for the university's decision," said Prof Mozammel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বাংলাদেশ–ভারত সম্পর্কের সোনালি অধ্যায় ছিল দলের ও ব্যক্তির মধ্যে সীমাবদ্ধ: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশ–ভারত সম্পর্কের সোনালি অধ্যায় ছিল দলের ও ব্যক্তির মধ্যে সীমাবদ্ধ: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

আমি মনে করি, কোনো এক পর্যায়ে, কোনো এক কারণে পাকিস্তানের সঙ্গে সম্পর্কে একটু টানাপোড়েন ছিল। এখন স্বাভাবিক একটা সম্পর্কে যদি উন্নীত হয়, আমাদের সবার খুশি হওয়া উচিত।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

পুলিশের ওপর সরকারের এখনও নিয়ন্ত্রণ প্রতিষ্ঠিত হয়নি: গোলাম মোর্তোজা

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification