RU teacher Mustak Ahmed suspended

Rajshahi University Professor Mustak Ahmed of the Mass Communication and Journalism Department has been suspended from all academic activities.

The decision came following a meeting of the department's faculty members yesterday, confirmed department chairman Prof Mozammel Hossain Bokul.

On Sunday, MCJ students demanded Prof Mustak's removal, accusing him of sexual harassment, financial misconduct, academic irregularities, corruption, and inciting violence during a mass movement.

They submitted a formal complaint to the university registrar, with copies sent to the vice-chancellor and the department.

Faculty members unanimously backed the students.

"We have suspended him from all academic activities until the university administration makes a decision based on the students' complaint. Since we lack the authority to remove him [permanently], we must wait for the university's decision," said Prof Mozammel.