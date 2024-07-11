RU suspends first-year classes for ‘unavoidable reasons’

Rajshahi University (RU) authorities have postponed the resumption of the first-year undergraduate classes under the 2023-24 academic session due to "unavoidable reasons".

Prof Pranab Kumar Pandey, public relations office administrator, confirmed this information in a formal notification.

"Classes under the academic year 2023-24, which was supposed to start from July 15, have been postponed due to unavoidable reasons," the notice said.

The new date of commencement of classes will be notified, the notice added.

Students claimed that even though the notice said "unavoidable reasons", the major cause of the class suspension could be the movement of teachers demanding the withdrawal of the universal pension scheme (UPS), "Prottoy", in government jobs, and the recent quota reform movement of students.

Teachers boycotted classes and exams from July 1 and recently the students also boycotted the classes due to the quota movement.