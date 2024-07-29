RU students stage demo on Dhaka-Rajshahi highway

Hundreds of Rajshahi University (RU) students blocked the Dhaka-Rajshahi highway this afternoon in protest of the detention of the six coordinators of the quota reform movement.

The students marched from the university's Binodpur gate and gathered in front of the main entrance of RU, blocking the highway from 12:20pm to 1:00pm, reports a correspondent.

Police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) monitored the situation.

Chanting slogans like "Shame, Shame", "Students action, direct action", "Why are our brothers are dying? Authorities must answer", and "We want justice", the protesters demanded accountability from the administration.

Salahuddin Ammar, a coordinator at RU, said that yesterday, coordinators of the anti-discrimination students' movement were coerced into announcing the withdrawal of the movement after being forcibly detained by the detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

"There are 52 coordinators nationwide, and a decision to end the movement requires consensus from all of them. Therefore, five or six coordinators cannot decide for us. That is why we are continuing the protest," he added.

RU has been effectively shut down since July 18, when a hall evacuation was ordered.

Students are now residing in nearby areas like Kazla, Meherchandi, and Binodpur to continue their protests.

RU Vice Chancellor Golam Sabbir Sattar said reopening the university for students will take more than eight weeks, pending an inspection report and the reconstruction of damaged rooms.