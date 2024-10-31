RU students protest delay in exam results

Students of Rajshahi University's Department of Mass Communication and Journalism (2017-18 session), who appeared for final master's exams ten months back, staged a sit-in yesterday, demanding publication of the results.

They started the sit-in around 10:00am on the veranda in front of the department and also padlocked the doors of the office rooms.

One of the protesting students said, "We have made multiple appeals to the department chair and relevant faculty members for the release of the results. We have received their assurances many times but no action."

They also vowed to continue their protests.

The department's post-graduate exams for the 2017-18 session ran from November 22 to January 25, with vivas concluding on January 29.

Attempts to reach the head of the chairman, Prof Mozammel Hossain Bokul, for comments have been unsuccessful.