RU students demand removal of 2 female profs, stage protest

Students of Rajshahi University (RU) formed a human chain and staged a sit-in protest today, demanding the removal of two teachers from the Department of Psychology.

The protest took place around 12:00pm in front of the university's administration building, with students marching from their department, holding banners and placards, reports our correspondent on the spot.

The protesters called for the removal of Professors Mahbuba Kaniz Keya and Nazma Afroz, accusing them of misconduct.

Additionally, the students presented a five-point demand. The demands are: no student should be threatened by any teacher and result tampering due to personal grievances or internal faculty conflicts must stop; Prof Nazma Afroz and Mahbuba Kaniz Keya must be removed from the department; Prof Enamul Haque should be reinstated within two working days after a proper investigation into the allegations against him; the cleaning worker, Ram Hela, should be reinstated, and all faculty members must follow departmental routines.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Saleh Hasan Naqib said, "I will look into this matter on Sunday and try to find a solution. The situation is becoming increasingly complex."

Following his assurance, the students dispersed peacefully.

Prof Nazma Afroz denied the allegations and claimed that she was the victim in the situation.

"Prof Enamul sexually harassed me, and the university administration punished him. I don't understand why the students are supporting him. I demand a proper investigation into this matter," she said.

Enamul was suspended in May 2023 for two years after being found guilty of sexual harassment against Prof Afroz. Despite this, students have recently demanded his reinstatement and the removal of two female faculty members.

A student from university's the psychology department said, "We went to the administration building with our five-point demand. The VC assured us that he will meet with 12 students from our department to find a solution."