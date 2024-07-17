Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Jul 17, 2024 03:33 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 03:43 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

RU students confine VC demanding withdrawal of closure notice

Star Digital Report
Wed Jul 17, 2024 03:33 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 03:43 PM
Rajshahi university
The entrance of Rajshahi University. File photo

Several hundred students of Rajshahi University (RU) confined the vice-chancellor at the administration building this afternoon demanding withdrawal of the university's closure notice.

The students, demonstrating for quota reform, confined Vice Chancellor Prof Golam Shabbir Sattar around 2:45pm.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Their other demands include withdrawal of the order to vacate halls, declaring the university free of politics, ensuring students' safety, ensuring that no cases are filed against students, raiding all the dormitories and making those free of any terror or weapons.

As of 3:10pm, students had besieged the building and were chanting slogans .

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

ঢাবিতে গায়েবানা জানাজা শেষে শিক্ষার্থীদের কফিন মিছিলে পুলিশের সাউন্ড গ্রেনেড

আজ বুধবার বিকেলে এই ঘটনা ঘটে।

এইমাত্র
|রাজনীতি

সন্ধ্যায় জাতির উদ্দেশে ভাষণ দেবেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা

১১ মিনিট আগে
push notification