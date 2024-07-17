RU students confine VC demanding withdrawal of closure notice

Several hundred students of Rajshahi University (RU) confined the vice-chancellor at the administration building this afternoon demanding withdrawal of the university's closure notice.

The students, demonstrating for quota reform, confined Vice Chancellor Prof Golam Shabbir Sattar around 2:45pm.

Their other demands include withdrawal of the order to vacate halls, declaring the university free of politics, ensuring students' safety, ensuring that no cases are filed against students, raiding all the dormitories and making those free of any terror or weapons.

As of 3:10pm, students had besieged the building and were chanting slogans .