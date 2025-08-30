RU students block highway demanding justice for attack on Nur

DU, RU students demand action against attackers after clash in Kakrail

A section of Rajshahi University students blocked the Dhaka–Rajshahi highway nearly for an hour this morning, condemning the assault on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur and his supporters in Dhaka.

The protest began around 11:30am in front of the university's main entrance, where students staged a sit-in before concluding with a brief rally.

Student Rights Council (RU) President Mehedi Hasan Maruf said, "We have repeatedly demanded a ban on the 14-party alliance and the Jatiya Party. Nurul Haque Nur belongs to no party or ideology. He is the leader of the anti-fascist movement. The heinous attack today must be brought to justice."

Photo: Nur Ahsan Mridul

The rally was also addressed by former coordinator Fahim Reza and Student Rights Council General Secretary Al Shahriar Shuvo, joined by around 50 students from different departments.

Earlier, students of Dhaka University and Rajshahi University staged protests last night, condemning the attack on former Ducsu vice-president and Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur in front of the Jatiya Party office in Dhaka.

A group of DU students brought out a procession on campus around 11:30pm yesterday before gathering at the foot of the Raju sculpture, where they demanded a ban on Jatiya Party.

Addressing the rally, Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad President Bin Yamin Molla said, "Jatiya Party is the accomplice of Awami League, do you have any disagreement about this? There is a rule by which any procession or meeting is dispersed by the forces. But the way he (Nur) was beaten seems like a planned attack."

He urged the government to identify the attackers and bring them to book within 24 hours.

At RU, the Student Rights Council brought out a march from Shaheed Zoha Square last night that paraded through different halls before returning to the square for a rally.

Nasim Sarkar, convener of Chhatra Gonomancho, said, "Since August 5, the sequence of state terrorism we are witnessing is a repeat of the fascist era. Instead of ensuring fair elections, the government has taken the form of fascism by attacking opposition parties and indigenous leaders."

Leaders and activists of Jatiya Party and Gono Odhikar Parishad clashed in front of the former's central office in the capital's Kakrail yesterday.

At least six people, including Nur and Gono Odhikar General Secretary Rashed Khan, were hospitalised for injuries during the incident that occurred between 6:15pm and 7:30pm. Jatiya Party claimed several of its leaders were injured.