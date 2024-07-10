RU, RUET students clear Dhaka-Rajshahi highway after 4hr blockade

University students in Rajshahi left the Dhaka-Rajshahi highway this afternoon after blocking it as part of their anti-quota movement for nearly four hours.

The students left the highway around 4:00pm.

Protesting the reinstatement of quota system in government jobs, the students started marching from Paris road in the campus and took to the main entrance around 12:00pm.

Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) students joined them, marching towards Bihas Point, the main entrance to the city, blocking it around 12:30pm.

Earlier in the day, Aman Ullah Khan, coordinator of the movement, said, "We are holding this protest in solidarity with the rest of Bangladesh. Our movement will continue till the quota system is reformed. This blockade will continue till 4:00pm."

Meanwhile, there was significan traffic congestion on the road, obstructing road connectivity between the district and the rest of the country.

Earlier on Monday, the students had blocked the railway line, cutting off rail communication between the northern parts and the rest of the country for four hours.