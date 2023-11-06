RU physician suspended

Rajshahi University yesterday suspended its deputy chief physician, Dr Md Razu Ahmed, on an allegation of sexually harassing a teacher's daughter.

Prof Prodip Kumar Pandey, administrator for public relations, announced the decision at 11:30am while several hundred teachers and students were demonstrating in front of the Martyred Syed Nazrul Islam administrative building, demanding the accused's removal.

RU administration took the university's legal cell's opinion on Thursday and formed a three-member committee to investigate the allegation, Prof Prodip said while talking to this correspondent.