Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, Rajshahi
Mon Nov 6, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Nov 6, 2023 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

RU physician suspended

Staff Correspondent, Rajshahi
Mon Nov 6, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Nov 6, 2023 12:00 AM

Rajshahi University yesterday suspended its deputy chief physician, Dr Md Razu Ahmed, on an allegation of sexually harassing a teacher's daughter.

Prof Prodip Kumar Pandey, administrator for public relations, announced the decision at 11:30am while several hundred teachers and students were demonstrating in front of the Martyred Syed Nazrul Islam administrative building, demanding the accused's removal.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

RU administration took the university's legal cell's opinion on Thursday and formed a three-member committee to investigate the allegation, Prof Prodip said while talking to this correspondent.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

ঢাকায় প্রাইভেটকারে, চট্টগ্রামে মিনিবাসে আগুন

এর আগে আজ সারাদিনে কেবল রাজধানীতেই অন্তত ৪টি বাসে অগ্নিসংযোগের ঘটনা ঘটেছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

ঈশ্বরদীতে ককটেল হামলা, পুলিশের গাড়ি ভাঙচুর

১ ঘণ্টা আগে