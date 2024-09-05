RU, JU, three other public universities get new VCs

The Ministry of Education's Secondary and Higher Education Division today announced the appointment of new vice-chancellors at five public universities, including Rajshahi University (RU) and Jahangirnagar University (JU).

At Rajshahi University, Professor Saleh Hasan Naqib from the Department of Physics has been appointed its new vice-chancellor.

Jahangirnagar University's new vice-chancellor is Professor Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan from the Department of Philosophy.

Professor Md Abdul Latif from the Department of Entomology was named vice-chancellor of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University.

At Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), Professor Mohammad Mashud from the Department of Mechanical Engineering will take on the role of vice-chancellor.

Additionally, Professor Muhammad Ismail, a faculty member from Dhaka University's Department of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, was appointed as the vice-chancellor of Noakhali Science and Technology University.