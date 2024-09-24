RU journalism students stage sit-in, demand exam resumption

Around 200 students of Rajshahi University's mass communication and journalism (MCJ) department staged a sit-in this morning to press for a four-point demand.

The students gathered in front of the department in Rabindranath Tagore Bhaban around 8:45am.

Their four points include resumption of the second-year's second-semester exams, which were suspended in the middle of July amid protests. The exams were delayed under the supervision of Prof Mustak Ahmed, who was later suspended from all academic activities. Despite the university reopening, the exams have yet to commence.

The students are also demanding that the department holds second-year first-semester's exams, as they have been stuck in the same semester for nearly a year.

Additionally, they are calling for action against Prof Mustak Ahmed, claiming that the department has not taken enough steps to investigate allegations of academic misconduct against him. Mustak has already been suspended over various allegations.

Their last point is to reduce session jams, insisting that courses and exams must be completed within four months as per the academic calendar.

Kamruzzaman Fahad, a student of the MCJ department said, "We are here to study, but everything except study is happening. We will continue our protest until our demands are met."

The students were continuing the protest around 12:00pm when the report was filed.