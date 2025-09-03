RU hall scraps notice on 91 female students amid outcry

Authorities at Rajshahi University's (RU) July 36 Hall have withdrawn a notice summoning 91 female students for returning to their dormitory after 11:00pm, following widespread criticism from students and on social media.

The original notice, signed by hall provost Prof Lovely Nahar on Monday night, instructed students listed under serial numbers 1-45 to appear at her office on September 9, and numbers 46-91 on September 10.

The move quickly sparked a debate online, with many terming it "illogical" and "discriminatory". A fresh notice was issued yesterday afternoon, announcing the withdrawal.

Students said the publication of their names exposed them to humiliation and safety risks. "Our personal information is now out in the open. I was marked for returning late one night, but I had only stepped out briefly to collect food. Now others are making indecent remarks about us," said a resident.

Another student said, "This was done in the name of security, but instead it put us in danger. With the upcoming Rucsu polls, such information can easily be misused. The administration acted unprofessionally."

The controversy also drew attention from student leaders. Rucsu AGS candidate Shah Poran questioned the apparent double standard, saying, "We also return late to our halls. Will there be notices against us too, or is it one country with two sets of rules?"

Tasin Khan, a candidate for the vice president post, suggested that the provost be removed if she cannot ensure security after 11:00pm.

Amid mounting criticism, Prof Nahar apologised. "We issued the notice on a committee's advice to speak with the students. But considering the situation, we have withdrawn it. We sincerely regret the difficulties it caused," she said.

Faculty members also condemned the move. Prof Abdullah Al Mamun of the journalism department described it as "a deliberate attempt to keep women vulnerable", adding that the administration could have spoken to students individually.

"Posting the names publicly was a reprehensible act. Those responsible must be held accountable," he said.

The leak of the notice online triggered derogatory comments on social media. While opinions remain divided, many female students stressed that their safety should be prioritised. "Imposing curfews cannot be a solution," one student said.