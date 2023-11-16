Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, Rajshahi
Thu Nov 16, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Nov 16, 2023 01:11 AM

Bangladesh

RU celebrates Nabanno

Rajshahi University
File photo

Rajshahi University celebrated Nabanno festival on its agriculture faculty premises yesterday.

A colourful rally paraded the campus streets, while varieties of pithas were distributed among the students.

Traditional sports, cultural programmes and a prize distribution ceremony for winners were also held.

RU pro-VC Prof Md Sultanul Islam, agriculture faculty dean Prof Md Abdul Alim, and the organising department chairman Prof Md Mostafijur Rahman attended the event alongside students and faculties.

