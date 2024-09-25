RU Associate Prof Monir accused of sexual harassment, abuse

A group of students of Rajshahi University lodged a formal complaint of sexual harassment, result manipulation, abuse against Associate Professor Monir Uddin Ahmed today.

Monir, a teacher of the Graphic Design, Crafts, and History of Art Department, faces allegations of sexual harassment, result manipulation, intimidation of students with threats of academic failure, and mental abuse, reports our RU correspondent.

The complaint, submitted by students from the same department, includes accusations of late-night video calls, inappropriate messages, and indecent videos sent to female students. The students have called for Monir's expulsion. They submitted their demand to Vice Chancellor Saleh Hasan Naqib.

According to the complaint, Prof Monir, due to a shortage of teachers in the crafts discipline, manages all practical classes and handles grading, effectively establishing control over the department. Several female students have accused him of making sexual advances in front of others.

The department's chairman, Prof Mohammad Ali, said Monir has been suspended from all academic and administrative activities following the students' complaints.

"Now it's a matter for the university administration. We are concerned about the situation," he said.

Proctor Mahbubor Rahman acknowledged receiving the complaint and said updates would follow after consulting with the VC.

Monir could not be contacted for comments.