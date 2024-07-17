RU announces closure, students refuse to leave campus

Hundreds stage sit-in protest in front of the VC residence

Rajshahi University students refused to leave the campus today after it was declared closed.

Since 10:00am, hundreds of students from various halls have congregated on university premises.

Around 11:00am, the students staged a sit-in in front of the Vice Chancellor's residence after marching through several campus roads from Habibur Hall.

The RU authority decided to close the university indefinitely at 11:30pm last night in a syndicate meeting, and students were told to vacate the dorms by noon today.

The students claimed that the government made this decision to suppress the quota movement. They said that they want to stay in their dormitories.

Abu Hasnat Himel, a resident of Zia Hall, said, "The hall provost, proctor cannot ensure our safety, which is why he did not stay in the hall last night. The university administration cannot ensure our safety either, so they closed the university and instructed us to leave the dormitories. This cannot be the way a university operates."

On the other hand, Proctor Asabul Haque said the decision was made considering the safety of the students.

The Mess Owners' Association has decided that university students must vacate their accommodations.

In a major escalation of violence yesterday, at least six people, including three students, were killed and several hundred injured in clashes between quota protesters and Chhatra League activists and police across the country.

Students and job seekers have been waging a movement for reform of the quota system for government jobs for the last two weeks.

On Sunday night, alongside demonstrating for quota reform, they protested what they termed as a "disparaging remark" by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her press conference earlier in the day at the Gono Bhaban.

Violence between students and Chhatra League has been escalating since.

The High Court on June 5 declared illegal a 2018 government circular that abolished quotas in government jobs, and on July 10 the Supreme Court issued a status quo on the High Court judgement.