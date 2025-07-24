RU to announce Rucsu polls schedule July 28

Rajshahi University administration yesterday set July 28 to announce the election schedule for the Rajshahi University Central Students' Union (Rucsu).

A notice signed by Rucsu Chief Election Officer Amzad Hossain confirmed this information.

The election schedule was supposed to be announced on June 30, but the university authorities failed to do so.

Speaking to this correspondent, Amzad said, "We held a meeting today [Wednesday] and made this decision during the discussion. There was no external pressure influencing our decision."

Earlier in the day, RU unit Islami Chhatra Shibir staged a protest rally on the university campus, demanding the announcement of the Rucsu election. The protest was held in front of the RUCSU building.