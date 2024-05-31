RU admission tests to be held at 4 regional centres

The first-year undergraduate admission test for 2024-25 session at Rajshahi University will be held at four regional centres in Rajshai, Dhaka, Khulna and Chattogram.

The decision was made at RU's Academic Council meeting last evening, said RU Registrar Prof Tariqul Hasan. "From next academic year, the first-year undergraduate admission tests will be held at four centres -- Rajshahi University, Dhaka University, Khulna University, and Chittagong University. If necessary, the number of centres at public universities within Dhaka may be increased," he said.

Additionally, if there is any seat available in the Master's programme at RU, students from its affiliated government colleges, and public universities across the country will be able to get admission through an entry exam, he added.

Contacted, RU Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Sultan-ul-Islam said the decisions have been made to reduce hassle of admission seekers and to increase opportunities for other students.