RU admission test starts today

The admission tests for Rajshahi University will begin today.

The tests will take place in four shifts, between 9:00am and 4:30pm everyday, and will continue till March 7.

A total of 1,54,977 applicants will be sitting for the exams, looking to secure one of the 4,438 available seats, including special quotas, in three units.

On the first day, 76,354 applicants will take the science group examination for C unit. On the second day, 74,785 applicants will be vying for the arts and humanities group under A unit, while 34,541 applicants will be sitting for the commerce group of B unit on the final day.