Rooppur Plant: Transmission line up to Bogura ready for use

Says power grid company after tests

Power Grid Company of Bangladesh yesterday ran test transmission through its newly built 89km Rooppur-Bogura power line, which is dedicated to Rooppur nuclear power plant.

A team of engineers and experts of the PGCB tested the power transmission from the national grid, said Md Masudul Islam, chief engineer of the power supply company.

"After completion of 400kV single circuit grid line work, it is our priority to check the newly built line," said Masudul, also the project director of grid line construction for Rooppur plant.

"During test operation, no major problem was found in the line. So, Rooppur-Bogura new grid line is ready for use," Masudul added.

Rooppur-Baghabari power line's test transmission was completed last year while test run via Rooppur-Gopalganj will be done after completion of river crossing line work, according to the PGCB.

"We are likely to hand over the three power lines to the Rooppur power plant authorities by October this year," said Masudul.

Another dedicated line -- Rooppur to Dhaka -- was scheduled to be done in 2025.

The deadline for the project's completion has been extended by two years from 2025 to 2027 at a meeting between Russian and Bangladeshi officials in Dhaka in the second week of February.

Construction work was hampered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and delays in the construction of power lines, said several officials who attended the meeting.