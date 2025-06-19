Rooppur loan utilisation to get 3-yr extension

Partial supply expected in Sept or Oct, full operation early next year

The loan utilisation period for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is set to be extended by three years, as about $3.38 billion of the Russian credit remains unspent after the original deadline expired in December 2024.

An amended protocol to this effect was finalised earlier this month during a high-level meeting between Bangladesh and Russia. Both sides agreed to extend the deadline until December 2027.

Under the original agreement signed on July 26, 2016, Russia committed $11.38 billion, to be fully utilised by December 2024. However, as of April this year, only about $8 billion had been disbursed, according to the Economic Relations Division (ERD).

The decision to extend the loan tenure was made at the 9th Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting, held on June 3 at a Dhaka hotel. The meeting was chaired by Salehuddin Ahmed, adviser to the ministries of economy, science and technology, while the Russian delegation was led by AY Petrov, first deputy director general of Rosatom, Russia's state atomic energy agency.

"Both sides have agreed to extend the loan utilisation period. The protocol will be signed soon," Salehuddin told The Daily Star.

The Russian side also accepted several other proposals from Bangladesh. Notably, a 0.5 percent commitment fee on the undisbursed amount, originally part of the loan terms, will now be capped at $250,000.

Officials from the Ministry of Science and Technology attributed the delay in project implementation to the Covid-19 pandemic and sanctions arising from the Russia-Ukraine war. They said without the revised protocol, Bangladesh would have incurred substantial commitment charges.

Russia also agreed not to impose any penalty interest on delayed repayments. Bangladesh currently owes around $700 million in interest arrears, which remain unpaid due to sanctions-related complications.

While principal repayments will start after a grace period, interest has been accruing since disbursement. Bangladesh had requested a reduction in the loan's interest rate, but Russia maintained the original terms: LIBOR+1.75 percent, with a cap at 4 percent.

A proposal to defer the start of principal repayments was also rejected. Repayment will begin in September 2028, in two instalments per year, March and September, and continue for 20 years in 40 tranches.

The JCC also reviewed the project's progress. The first 1,200MW unit of the 2,400MW Rooppur plant was initially scheduled to begin commercial operations by December this year.

Salehuddin said the plant is expected to begin trial electricity supply between September and October, following an inspection and certification visit by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in August.

"We won't take the full load at once. The trial run will start under IAEA supervision," he said.

He added that several safety protocols, including nuclear waste disposal measures, must be completed before full operations can begin, possibly in early 2026.

As for the power tariff, Salehuddin said it has not been determined yet. "Once the trial run is over and the plant is connected to the national grid, the Power Development Board will fix the tariff," he added.