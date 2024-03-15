‘2,000MW can save $1bn annually’

Although the government in 2018 formulated net metering guidelines for installing solar panels on building roofs, people still have doubts about its viability due to negative experiences, speakers told a webinar yesterday.

Roofs are a great resource for generating highly cost-competitive solar energy. By installing solar panels for only 2,000 megawatts of electricity, the country could save between US $476 million and US $1 billion in fuel costs annually, they also said.

Currently, rooftop solar power generation has a capacity to generate only 160.63 MW of electricity.

The webinar, titled "Scaling up rooftop solar deployment in Bangladesh," was jointly organised by Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and Energy & Power magazine.

Presenting the keynote paper, IEEFA's lead energy analyst of Bangladesh Shafiqul Alam said rooftop solar power generation in the industries and commercial buildings would save more than it did previously.

"The industries can reduce their electricity bills by Tk 5.88 per kilowatt-hour by installing rooftop solar systems. Commercial buildings will be able to save even more," he also said.

He mentioned stakeholders' priority and motivation, challenges in finance, assurance quality, and lack of business models and regulatory support as the factors affecting the expansion of rooftop solar power generation.

"Bangladesh needs to design a market to incentivise and de-risk investments in rooftop solar to enhance the pace of implementation and achieve scale," he added.

Addressing the webinar, Mohammad Hossain, director general of Power Cell, said Bangladesh had done very well with solar home systems earlier.

"We are considering removing the cap of 70 percent of sanctioned load for establishing a rooftop solar power generation system," he also said.

"We are also working on a corporate power purchase agreement," he added.