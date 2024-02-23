Rojar Bazaar: Bidyanondo sells essentials to the poor for Tk 10

Non-profit organisation Bidyanondo Foundation has started an initiative called "Rojar Bazaar" to help underprivileged and low-income people buy essential items for only Tk 10.

The initiative opened Wednesday afternoon at the central Shaheed Minar field in Patuakhali's Kalapara upazila.

Under the initiative, people will be able to buy rice, lentils, fish, chicken, oil, clothes and other necessities.

Rana Ahmed, a Bidyanondo Foundation volunteer, said, "The current market price of the products we are selling for Tk 10, is around Tk 1,000-1,300. The 300 families of Kalapara should not think it is charity, since they were charged a token price."

Bidyanondo Foundation board member Md Jamal Uddin said, "We plan on providing the service to 20,000 helpless, distressed, and underprivileged people across the country on the occasion of holy Ramadan. This programme will be held in different areas of the country in stages."

Md Hanif, a rickshaw puller in the upazila, was very happy with the initiative. "The market price of goods is not affordable for us," he said.

He added, "If I buy rice with the money I earn daily, I cannot buy other goods. I am very happy to be able to buy 15 types of goods with Tk 10 each."

Rahima Begum, one of the shoppers at the initiative, said, "It feels very good to come to this market. Such price is beyond my wildest dreams."