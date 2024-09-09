Rohingyas sneaking into Bangladesh thru Naf

Say community leaders in Cox’s Bazar

Every day a few hundred Rohingyas from the Rakhine state of Myanmar are arriving in Cox's Bazar of Bangladesh crossing the Naf River, the natural border between the two countries.

Facing indiscriminate murder, rape and arson attacks by Arakan Army and air strikes by Myanmar junta military in recent days, they are fleeing to Bangladesh for safety.

As many as 30,000 Rohingyas have arrived in the last month, according to the Rohingya community leaders.

The official stand of Bangladesh is not to allow any more Myanmar nationals illegally, said Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, the refugee, relief and repatriation commissioner.

However, some 8,000 to 10,000 Rohingyas have come to the camp facing attacks in Myanmar in recent times, he told The Daily Star.

Most of them came to the country on August 4 and August 5 when the country was facing an unstable situation, he added.

Earlier on September 3, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain told reporters that around 8,000 Rohingyas have entered Bangladesh recently.

Around 1.2 million Rohingyas, most of whom fled the country facing the military crackdown by the Myanmar junta forces in 2017, are living at the sprawling camps of Cox's Bazar.

Saiful Arkani, a Rohingya journalist who interviewed hundreds of newly arrived Rohingyas, said quoting the Muslim minority people that "over 40,000 Rohingyas moved to Min Gla Gy village of north Maungdaw township to escaped attacks by the Arakan Army, who do not let them get out of their houses".

The AA abducted the Rohingya youths and raped their women, Arkani said.

In the recent past, the rebel AA killed scores of Rohingyas and set fire to their houses.

On the other hand, air strikes are being carried out by the Myanmar junta forces on many Rohingya villages, which recently lost almost all the areas in Maungdaw Township, Arkani said.

Besides, many Rohingyas were killed by the drone attacks in August.

Being the target of both the parties, Rohingyas, who have taken shelter at Min Gla Gy village, are fleeing to Bangladesh in groups by paying brokers, Arkani said quoting the new arrivals.

Many of the freshly arrived Rohingyas narrated their ordeals on their way to Bangladesh.

"We can't live there in Myanmar as the Arakan Army is killing our people and setting fire to our houses -- we fled to Bangladesh to save our lives," said Zura Khatun, a Rohingya woman from Jamtola of Maungdaw who arrived at a camp in Cox's Bazar on September 4.

Some of the women were sexually harassed by brokers on their way to Bangladesh, said another Rohingya woman on the condition of anonymity.

The brokers, hailing from Boroitoli of Teknaf, snatched their ornaments, around Tk 5 lakh cash and important documents, she said.

The fresh arrivals are now staying with their relatives in the different camps of Teknaf and Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar, which are already under strain in the face of dwindling support from international donor agencies.

Lt Colonel Mohiuddin Ahmed, commanding officer of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) battalion 2 in Teknaf, however, denied that Rohingyas are entering Bangladesh by crossing the Naf river.

"They may use other ways," he said, adding that BGB is not allowing any illegal trespassing and has already pushed back many Rohingyas from the Naf river.

Meanwhile, the Subrang union and municipal areas of Teknaf were rocked by the sound of loud explosions in the morning.

The continuous sound of explosions and blasts of mortar shells were coming across the Naf River, where the Arakan Army and Myanmar junta troops are locked in fierce combat.