Rohingyas in hundreds gather across the border

Around 5,000 Rohingyas are gathering across the border to enter Bangladesh at Lal Dwip in Myanmar, across from Jalia Dwip in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar, according to border sources.

In the past 48 hours up to yesterday noon, over a thousand Rohingyas have crossed into Bangladesh through various borders in Teknaf.

These individuals are fleeing Myanmar due to escalating violence from both the Myanmar military and Arakan Army rebels in Rakhine State.

They alleged facing indiscriminate attacks, including murder, rape, and arson, primarily by the Arakan Army in recent days.

The Rohingyas are paying human traffickers significant sums to facilitate their illegal entry.

Some are charged up to Tk 20,000 per person or Tk 50,000 for boat transport to Bangladesh, said Abu Sadek, a Rohingya who has arrived recently. At least a dozen others echoed him.

According to multiple sources, more Rohingyas have gathered at the borders to enter Bangladesh.

Local authorities are struggling to manage the influx. Adnan Chowdhury, upazila nirbahi officer of Teknaf, said the Rohingyas are entering under the cover of darkness, with many taking refuge in relatives' homes or renting houses in Ukhiya and Teknaf.

He said a list of the newly arrived individuals is being compiled.

He also reported a shortage of manpower for border patrols by the Border Guard Bangladesh and Coast Guard. He requested for additional forces.

Meanwhile, Lt Col Mohiuddin Ahmed of BGB Battalion 2 in Teknaf claimed Rohingyas are not crossing the Naf River, but are using alternative entry points.

The BGB is employing modern technology to detect and repel illegal crossings, he added.

Sources indicate that when attempts to cross the Naf fail, Rohingyas seek refuge at Lal Dwip and try again later, paying brokers higher fees.