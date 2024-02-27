Rohingya Repatriation: Govt’s negotiations lack transparency

Say experts during SANEM discussion

The absence of political consensus in Bangladesh is having a detrimental impact on the country's diplomatic and economic fronts, said experts on Sunday.

They, including a former ambassador, academicians and security experts, at a programme at the city's BRAC Inn Centre, raised concerns about the lack of transparency regarding government negotiations centring the Rohingya crisis.

They also pointed out the absence of parliamentary discussions on crucial matters.

The programme titled "Rifts in the Global Order and the Rise of Multipolarity: Counterbalancing Strategies for Bangladesh" was organised by the South Asian Network on Economic Modelling.

Brig Gen (retd) M Shakhawat Hossain, former election commissioner and senior fellow at the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance of North South University, in his speech, said it is unknown when the violence in Rakhine will stop.

The radical nationalism that is developing in India and Myanmar can also threaten the security of Bangladesh, he said, adding that the US-led unipolar world order is still in place but is beginning to break down.

"We are talking about a multipolar world, but we still don't live in that world."

Brig Shakhawat also said Bangladesh's foreign policy -- friendship to all and malice to none -- is not working now.

"I am worried about what is happening in Myanmar. I am especially worried about Myanmar's Chin and Rakhine states. There is instability. We don't know where it will end. I don't know yet where we should go.

"At present, we are in a fix about what to do. We have to work on our own solution. We have to decide which way we should go."

Former ambassador M Humayun Kabir, also president of the Bangladesh Enterprise Institute (BEI), outlined three layers of transformation, starting with the erosion of global norms and order.

Reflecting on past consensus, he noted, "The idea was that the international community should respect sovereignty and all the world should enjoy equity."

He expressed concerns over diminishing guarantees for sovereignty and privacy.

"Sovereignty is no longer a guarantee; privacy is no longer a guarantee. Everybody is being spied on. Where is human sanctity, human dignity?"

On the concept of multi-polarity, he said, "China wants to be like the US. India wants to be like the US. So where is the multi-polarity everybody is talking about?"

Prof Imtiaz Ahmed of the Department of International Relations at Dhaka University said, "Bangladesh is better placed when it comes to multi-polarity.

"For Bangladesh to make the best of the fluid multipolarity, it has to focus on professionalism or meritocracy."

He said, "In no way can we go back to unipolarity."

He said Bangladesh needs to enhance its engagement with regional powers like India and China.

Chairing the event, Prof Lailufar Yasmin, also the chairperson of the Department of International Relations at DU, noted the emergence of a new assertive Bangladesh on the global stage, prompting the necessity to develop indigenous policies tailored to the country's population.