Rohingya crisis: China can offer a realistic solution, experts say

At Cox’s Bazar conference, speakers say Beijing’s influence makes it key to ending refugee plight

China should play a leading role in resolving the Rohingya crisis because of its strong ties with Myanmar and influence in the region, experts and Rohingya representatives have said.

The call came on the second day of the international conference titled "Stakeholders' Dialogue: Takeaways to the High-Level Conference on Rohingya Situation" in Cox's Bazar today.

"China has the capacity, mechanisms, and strong relations with Myanmar and ASEAN. If it leads a coordinated effort with international support, this crisis can get a realistic solution," said Prof Isharaf Hossain, president and principal research fellow of the Muslim World Research Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

Rohingya representative Kin Mong appealed for urgent action, saying, "We cannot survive under these conditions much longer. We want to return home with rights, dignity and justice. The Myanmar junta must be held accountable for genocide."

Mong highlighted three core demands from the Rohingya community: political pressure on Myanmar's military to ensure accountability, a clear road map for voluntary repatriation with full citizenship rights, and urgent humanitarian support in the camps.

Hasina Rahman, country director of the International Rescue Committee, said the Rohingyas' calls for citizenship, justice, and education must be heard.

She said, "We cannot imagine just survival for them; we must imagine classrooms, skills programmes, and a dignified return home. But conditions in Myanmar remain unsafe, and humanitarian funding is now less than 60 percent of what is needed."

Angela Kearney, former Unicef Refugee Response chief in Cox's Bazar, echoed the urgency of investing in education and vocational training for Rohingya youth and women.

"We cannot build a future by excluding half the builders. Skills development today will empower refugees for when they eventually return," she said.

Dhaka University Prof Obaidul Haque, who moderated the session, said, "The Rohingya story is one of pain and loss but also of resilience. Their hope is clear: a safe and dignified return to Rakhine with full rights and citizenship."

The conference, being held ahead of the upcoming UN General Assembly's high-level meeting on the Rohingya situation, has brought together government officials, international NGOs, academics, and Rohingya representatives from both the camps and the diaspora.