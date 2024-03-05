Rod-laden truck causes bridge collapse

Hampers traffic movement on Barishal-Bhola highway

Vehicular movement on Barishal-Bhola highway has remained suspended since Sunday after a newly constructed bailey bridge collapsed on Saheber Haat Canal in Barishal Sadar upazila.

An overloaded truck carrying iron rods plying the bridge caused it to collapse on Sunday morning, leaving its driver and helper injured while cutting off the road communication on the route, said Abdur Rahman Mukul, officer-in-charge of Bandar Police Station.

Since then, traffic movement has been suspended on the highway, leaving hundreds of good-laden trucks, passenger buses and other vehicles stranded for one kilometre on both ends of the bridge, said Mizanur Rahman, assistant engineer at Roads and Highways Department in Barishal.

Since yesterday morning, RHD has been trying to build an alternative road to restore communication on the highway. Another 24 hours will be required to this end, the official also said.

People are using an alternative route on foot to cross the canal and reach their destinations, he added.

Azad, a truck driver, was stuck at one end of the bridge carrying 18,000 litres of diesel and petrol from Mongla.

"I started at noon on Saturday. By the time I reached the spot, vehicles were no longer moving due to the collapsed bridge. Around a hundred goods-laden trucks are stuck here. Now the officials are saying that we would have to remain here for another day," he said.

"As the road communication is suspended, there is a shortage of essential products in the local shops and market," said Nadira Rahman, chairman of Tungibaria union parishad.

Locals alleged that the bridge, built just about a month ago, has been vulnerable from the very beginning.

Visiting the spot, Masud Mahmud Suman, executive engineer of RHD in Barishal, said the bailey bridge had a capacity to sustain 20 tonnes of load.

The accident occurred as a truck carrying more load than the bridge's capacity tried to ply it, he also said.

Efforts are on to restore Bhola-Barishal road connection as soon as possible, Masud added.