Rock mining halts for storage shortage

Maddhapara Granite Mining Company Limited (MGMCL), a Petrobangla subsidiary in Parbatipur upazila of Dinajpur, has halted production for an indefinite period since Thursday morning due to a shortage of space for their existing stock of rocks.

The contracted company Germania Trest Consortium (GTC) issued a notice in this regard on Wednesday afternoon, informing 700 of their miners and giving them indefinite leave.

According to MGMCL officials, the mine has a capacity to accommodate around 4-5 lakh tonnes of hard rocks at the stockyard. However, their existing stock is almost double that amount, with officials claiming around 10 lakh tonnes of hard rock remaining in its current stock.

GTC officials said they have been producing around 5,000-6,000 tonnes of hard rock daily. Recently, their monthly sales dropped to 50,000-55,000 tonnes against the target of 1.5 lakh tonnes. As monthly sales dropped, annual profits of MGMCL also took a hit.

Normally, around 7-10 government and non-government organisations -- including Roads and Highways Department, Bridge Division, Public Works Department, Water Development Board, Bangladesh Railways, different cement factories, and other private companies -- purchase hard rocks from MGMCL annually.

However, in the last few fiscal years, they reduced their purchasing of hard rocks.

RHD, PWD and Bridge Division jointly took around 50,000 tonnes of hard rock in 2022-23 fiscal year, which was 2 lakh tonnes less than the previous year.

Similarly, WDB took only 35,000 tonnes of hard rock, whereas the previous year's figure stood at 1.51 lakh tonnes. Contacted, Pinak Iqbal, general manager (production) of MGMCL, said they suspended the production for an indefinite period. Production will resume after they free up the existing space.