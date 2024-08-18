Robed Amin appointed acting DG of DGHS

Mohammed Robed Amin was appointed as the acting director general (DG) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The health services division of the health ministry issued a circular, signed by Assistant Secretary M K Hasan Jahid, confirming his appointment.

Robed Amin currently serves as the director of Non-communicable Diseases Control at DGHS.

Earlier today, government cancelled the contract of the previous DG Abul Bashar Muhammad Khurshid Alam.

This decision was made through a gazette notification from the Ministry of Public Administration, signed by Kaniz Fatema, a ministry official.

Abul Bashar had initially been appointed as DG on July 23, 2020, and was reappointed on January 10 last year.