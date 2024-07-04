Robbery accused found dead in police station

The hanging body of a youth, accused in a robbery case, was found inside the lockup of Chandgaon Police Station in Chattogram yesterday morning.

Md Jewel, 22, was arrested by the police on Tuesday night and was put inside the lockup around 12:30am yesterday.

He hanged himself with his shirt, tied to the toilet ventilator of the lockup, around 6:30am, said Arif Hossain, assistant commissioner of Chandgaon zone of CMP, after seeing the CCTV footage.

"We arrested him from his house following a court warrant. We checked the CCTV footage and found that he died by suicide," he said.

Jahidul Kabir, officer-in-charge of the police station, said Jewel was accused in seven cases.

Police said Jewel was a mugger. He also drove a battery-run auto-rickshaw.

Jewel's sister Salma Begum said, "It's true that my brother was involved with mugging and theft incidents. But he recently pledged to my mother that he left all the crime and started living a crime-free life as an auto-rickshaw driver."

"His rickshaw was stolen at Kotwali a few days ago, and the owner of the rickshaw put a lot of pressure on him over money. A few days prior to his arrest, he tried to take his own life," she added.