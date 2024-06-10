Roadside garbage brings woe to commuters

Waste materials piled beside the Rajbari-Kushtia highway near College Intersection in Rajbari’s Pangsha municipality for long, causing sufferings to locals. Photo: Star

A huge amount of garbage is being dumped beside the Rajbari-Kushtia religion highway near the College Intersection in Rajbari's Pangsha municipality, thanks to the negligence of the authorities concerned.

Local residents said Pangsha municipality has been dumping huge amount of garbage, collected from different areas of the municipality, on the Roads and Highway's (RHD) land at College Intersection for the last four years, making people's lives intolerable.

Established in 1887, Pangsha municipality has no permanent waste management system yet.

As a result, household waste materials are being dumped under the open sky.

Moreover, different private hospitals and clinics also dump their medical wastes besides the roads, polluting the environment.

During a recent visit, this correspondent saw garbage is being dumped along Rajbari-Kushtia religion highway, by garbage carrying trucks of the municipality.

Sentu Mollah, a resident of Boalia area, said the heap of garbage often spreads on the road during a slight rain and vehicles and pedestrians are compelled to move on the garbage.

Emdad Mia of College Intersection area said toxic smoke is released when the garbage is burnt, polluting the local environment.

Shajahan Mollah, a shopkeeper from the same area, said local people have been suffering immensely due to the stench coming out of the garbage dumped beside the highway.

Indiscriminate dumping of wastes has turned a large section of the highway into a landfill, he added.

"We want a permanent solution in this regard and hope the municipality authority will take necessary steps to solve the problem soon," Shajahan said.

One of the municipality workers, seeking anonymity, said they have been dumping wastes at a place near College Intersection for the last four year as the municipality doesn't have any proper waste management system.

Rajbari RHD Executive Engineer Rajos Khan said Pangsha municipality authorities did not took any permission to dump garbage on their land and he would visit the area and take necessary step in this regard soon.

Admitting the sufferings, Pangsha Municipality Mayor Wazed Ali Mandal said they used to dump wastes at a designated spot for years, but random construction of houses and other establishments around that spot has forced them to dump the garbage beside the highway.