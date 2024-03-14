Road Transport Act 2018: Govt moves to relax punishment, fines

Overloading, modification of vehicles to be made bailable offences

The government is going to bring changes to the Road Transport Act-2018 mainly by reducing sentences and fines stipulated in over a dozen sections of the law following the demands of transport associations.

It is also going to make the offences under two more sections related to overloading and modification of vehicles bailable.

The cabinet in a meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, yesterday approved in principle the amendments to the law which was passed by parliament just five and a half years ago.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain said a total of 12 sections of the act are going to be amended.

However, officials at the Road Transport and Highways Division said the number would be higher.

Mahbub said the amendment proposal was placed before the cabinet following recommendations by a committee led by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

Jatiya Sangsad passed the Road Transport Act in September 2018 following a student movement for road safety. But the law did not come into force until November 2019.

Immediately after the act was passed, transport workers called strikes twice demanding the government changes the law.

Against this backdrop, a committee consisting of the ministers of law, home and railways ministries was formed in February 17, 2019 to look into how the act can be implemented.

When the government took the initiative to enforce the law in November 2019, transport associations called strikes again demanding changes to several sections of the law.

Their main demands include making all offences under the law bailable and reducing the fines stipulated under different sections.

The government then decided not to make several sections of the act effective.

The Road Transport and Highways Division in April 2021 prepared a draft of the amended law following recommendations from the three-minister committee.

Although leaders of the transport owners' and workers' platforms have been demanding amendments to the law, the government took time, sources at the associations and the ministries said.

As per the April 2021 draft, at least 29 out of the total 126 sections of the act were supposed to be amended considering at least eight things, including the definition of heavy or medium vehicles.

Fines stipulated under 11 sections and sentences under four sections were supposed to be reduced as per the draft.

The Daily Star could not confirm whether any changes were made to the previous draft when the draft amendment was passed yesterday.

Now the amendment proposal will be placed before the cabinet again for final approval before sending it to parliament for passage.