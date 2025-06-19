Road crashes killed 135 in 2024: cops

At least 135 people were killed and 139 others injured in 153 road accidents in Tangail throughout 2024, according to data from the office of the superintendent of police.

The death toll marked a significant rise from 2023, when 91 people were killed and 84 injured in 99 reported accidents. In 2024, fatalities were highest in March with 21 deaths, followed by June (19) and February (18).

Despite improvements in road infrastructure, accidents continue to rise due to a lack of strong preventive action, officials said.

During the Eid-ul-Azha holidays alone, seven people lost their lives in road accidents.

Police attributed the majority of crashes to speeding. Drivers, especially of three-wheelers and motorcycles, often race each other, increasing the risk of fatal collisions. Other causes include reckless overtaking, unfit vehicles, driver incompetence, and widespread traffic rule violations.

"Bus and truck drivers often leave their helpers at the steering wheel, which leads to many avoidable accidents," said Delwar Hossain, traffic inspector in Tangail.

He emphasised the need for driver training and awareness.

Iqbal Hossain, president of the Tangail District Bus and Minibus Owners Association, echoed the concerns, blaming unskilled drivers, slow-moving vehicles, and careless pedestrians for the alarming situation.

He called for regular licence checks and penalties for unlicensed drivers.

Tangail Superintendent of Police Md Mizanur Rahman said, "Accidents are common on the Dhaka-Tangail-Jamuna Bridge highway due to high traffic volume. Awareness is key to reducing these incidents..."