Road crashes kill five in Sirajganj, Pabna

At least five persons were killed in separate road accidents in Sirajganj and Pabna districts on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as: Shoyeb Ali, 22, of Teghori village in Tarash upazila; Jahidul Islam, 20 and Abdul Gaffar, 21 of Shengaati village in Raiganj upazila of Sirajganj; Moon Hossain, 22 of Krishnapur village and Sourov Hossain, 20, of Sonnyash Bandh area in Aminpur Thana under Pabna's Bera upazila of Pabna.

In Sirajganj, three friends -- Shoyeb, Jahidul and Abdul Gaffar -- were on a motorcycle when a chicken-laden truck hit them in Bhadroghat area under Kamarkhand upazila at around 10:30pm and fled the scene, leaving all of them dead on the spot.

Md Abdul Latif, OC of Kamarkhand Police Station, said police are trying to arrest the truck driver.

In a similar incident in Pabna, Moon and Sourov were on a motorbike when an onion-laden truck hit them on Kashinathpur-Kazirhaat road in Choto Naogaon area under Aminpur Police Station at around 7:30pm and fled the scene, leaving Moon dead on the spot and Sourov critically injured, said OC Golam Mostafa.

Sourov died at a local hospital.