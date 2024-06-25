Road crashes kill 262 in 13 days

At least 262 people were killed and 543 were injured in 251 road crashes in the 13 days centring the Eid-ul-Azha holiday, said Road Safety Foundation yesterday.

Of the casualties, 104 were killed in 129 bike-related crashes between June 11 and June 23, which is 39.69 percent of the total deaths, it said through a press release.

Of them, 32 were women and 44 children.

The rate of motorcycle accidents was 51.39 percent, a 13.31 percent rise compared to the same period last year.

During this time, there were seven waterway accidents, resulting in 12 deaths and 3 injuries. There were also 16 railway accidents in which 14 people were killed and eight injured. Regional statistics of the accidents indicate that 28.68 percent of the accidents occurred in Dhaka division. Of them, 18 took place in the capital, resulting in 14 deaths and 11 injuries.

The organisation has also identified 10 main causes behind these road accidents, which include faulty vehicles, reckless speeding, incompetence and physical-mental illness of drivers, plying of slow-moving vehicles on highways, and reckless bike riding by the youth.

It has also made several recommendations, like ensuring strict monitoring systems on roads, waterways, and railways before and after Eid, formulating sustainable transport strategies, and implementing the "Road Transport Act-2018" without any hindrance.

Road Safety Foundation prepared the data by compiling several media reports. Referring to the IRAP (International Road Assessment Programme) method, the organisation said the country incurred a Tk 998.55 crore loss of human resources due to road crashes.