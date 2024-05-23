Road crashes claimed 708 lives in April

Says Jatri Kalyan Samity

A battery-run rickshaw plies on the wrong side of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, while another travels dangerously close to a bus, all under the watch of a policeman. Despite the prime minister’s recommendation to allow these vehicles on Dhaka streets, regulations clearly prohibit them from using highways. As this situation develops, it is crucial that regulations for these vehicles are formulated and enforced. This photo was taken yesterday. Photo: Palash Khan

As many as 708 people died and 2,426 were injured in 683 road accidents across the country in the month of April, said a report of Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity.

Besides, 47 people were killed and 36 injured in 44 railway accidents while eight people were killed, 10 injured, and one is still missing in six waterway accidents, it said.

This was revealed yesterday after analysing reports published in the national and regional dailies and online media.

It said 763 people were killed and 2,472 injured in 733 accidents on roads, waterways and railways last month.

Besides, 274 people died and 328 were injured in 305 motorbike accidents last month, which is 44.65 percent of the total accidents and 38.70 percent of the total fatalities.

Dhaka division witnessed the highest 155 road accidents with 179 fatalities and 305 injuries while Barishal witnessed the lowest 35 road accidents with as many deaths.

Among those killed in road accidents in April, 10 were members of law enforcement agencies, 169 were drivers, 63 pedestrians, 58 transport workers, 46 students, six teachers, 119 women, 67 children, three journalists, two physicians, one lawyer, three engineers and eight activists of different political parties.

Of the accidents, 35.28 percent occurred on national highways, 14.78 on regional roads and 42.45 percent on roads. Besides, 6.58 percent accidents occurred in Dhaka city, 0.43 in Chattogram and 0.43 percent on rail tracks.