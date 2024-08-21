Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 21, 2024 12:14 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 12:26 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Road crash causes 8km tailback on Dhaka-Ctg highway

Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 21, 2024 12:14 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 12:26 PM
Photo: Collected

Hundreds of vehicles and commuters got stuck in an eight-kilometre-long tailback on Dhaka-Chattogram highway this morning due to an accident in Narayanganj's Langalbandh area.

A lorry overturned in Langalbandh area early today, said Rajaul Haque, officer-in-charge of Kanchpur Highway Police Station.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The lorry was removed by police on getting information, the OC said around 11:00am, adding that police were trying to clear highway.

Vehicles are moving slowly on the Dhaka-Chattogram lane," the OC added.

A bus driver, Rahmat Ullah, told The Daily Star that it took him an hour to reach Madanpur from Kanchpur area. Normally, it takes a few minutes, he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

বন্যায় প্লাবিত ফেনী, উদ্ধারে যাচ্ছে সেনাবাহিনী-কোস্টগার্ড

মুহুরি, কহুয়া ও সিলোনিয়া নদীর পানি বিপৎসীমার অনেক ওপর দিয়ে প্রবাহিত হচ্ছে। 

৯ মিনিট আগে
|ক্রিকেট

বিসিবি থেকে পদত্যাগ করেছেন পাপন, নতুন সভাপতি ফারুক

২৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification