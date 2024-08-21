Road crash causes 8km tailback on Dhaka-Ctg highway

Hundreds of vehicles and commuters got stuck in an eight-kilometre-long tailback on Dhaka-Chattogram highway this morning due to an accident in Narayanganj's Langalbandh area.

A lorry overturned in Langalbandh area early today, said Rajaul Haque, officer-in-charge of Kanchpur Highway Police Station.

The lorry was removed by police on getting information, the OC said around 11:00am, adding that police were trying to clear highway.

Vehicles are moving slowly on the Dhaka-Chattogram lane," the OC added.

A bus driver, Rahmat Ullah, told The Daily Star that it took him an hour to reach Madanpur from Kanchpur area. Normally, it takes a few minutes, he added.